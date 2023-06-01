Rosters Announced For All-Star Softball, Baseball Games. See Who Made The Teams.

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series baseball and softball team rosters have been announced.

West teams are comprised of just-graduated seniors from Escambia County. West teams are players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Softball begins at 6 p.m. and baseball at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 at Pensacola State College. For each game, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students from GoFan.

West Baseball

Head Coach: Justin O’Quinn, Washington High

Zachary Beaver — Pine Forest — SS/P

Allen Beasley — Pine Forest — 1B

Tate Sanders — Escambia — 1B/3B

Tait Anderson — Escambia — C/OF

Jacob Smith — Escambia — RHP

Chandler Gither — Escambia — RHP/C

Blake Clonts — Escambia — 2B/3B/OF

Drew Reaves — Tate — SS/RHP

Frankie Randall — Tate — 2B

Rilee Lowery — Tate — RHP

Ethan McAnally — Tate — 1B/RHP

Jay Davis — Tate — OF/RHP

Tyler Pinney — West Florida — 1B/P

Gavin King — West Florida — 3B/2B

Jay Henderson — West Florida — CF

Anthony Longo — Washington — C

Avanti Anderson, Jr. — Washington — 3B/2B

Mike Smith Jr. — Catholic — CF/OF

Will Barter — Catholic — C

Zack DeJesus — Catholic — LF/OF

Will Krehely — Catholic — P/OF

Jonah Cook — Catholic — P/1B

Rustin Pope — Northview — C

Kaden Odom — Northview — SS

Jamarkus Jefferson — Northview — 3B/1B

East Baseball

Head Coach: George Sands, Rocky Bayou High

Brock Marello — Niceville — SS/OF

Kai Bailey — Niceville — 1B

Jackson McKenzie — Pace — 1B

Alex McCranie — Pace — SS/2B/P

Ty Humphreys — Pace — RF/1B

Matthew Musgrove — Pace — C

Josh Senterfitt — Laurel Hill — 1B

Javin Shoemaker — Crestview — C/SS

Bryson Martin — Crestview — OF/RHP

Robby Kopp — Crestview — OF

Aiden Justice — Crestview — CF

Eli Lowry — Jay — P/OF

Kade Gilbreath — Jay — 2B/SS

Brayden Dykes — Milton — RHP

Deyton Powell — Milton — OF

Hudson Bartolomei — Rocky Bayou — OF/P

Ben Cline — Rocky Bayou — CF/OF

Donovan Monsees — Choctaw — RHP/1B

Ashton Wasielewski — Choctaw — C/RHP

Alex Kruse — Fort Walton Beach — P/CF/1B

Josh Noll — Fort Walton Beach — P

Troy Coughlin — Gulf Breeze — 1B/2B

Seth Frantz — Gulf Breeze — RF/CF

Jacob Pinardo — Gulf Breeze — C/2B

Quinton Renfroe — Gulf Breeze — 1B/P

West Softball

Head Coach: Holly Brown, Catholic High

Alissa White — Pine Forest — OF/INF

Patrice Rudolph — Pine Forest — SS/3B

Rheanna Bourgeois — Escambia — SS

Abbie McNair — Escambia — 2B/OF

Trinity Brown — Escambia — OF

Belle Clark — Escambia — OF/1B

Leah Smith — Escambia — OF

Aubrey Stuckey — Northview — P/1B

Emma Gilmore — Northview — P

Mariah Golson — West Florida — OF

Karah Barajas — West Florida — Utility

Amissa McDaniel — West Florida — 3B

Charli Vinson — Tate — 1B/3B

Mackenzie Cook — Tate — 3B/2B

Caitlyn Cameron — Washington — P/1B

Kelly Cameron — Washington — 1B/P

Rachael Ludwig — Catholic — P/1B

Victoria Bruder — Catholic — 3B/1B

Kimsey Lawrence — Pensacola — 2B/SS

East Softball

Head Coach: Chelsea McGehee, Gulf Breeze High

Morgan Kronlage — Gulf Breeze — 1B/OF

Kaylee King — Gulf Breeze — SS/3B

Erika Earl — Gulf Breeze — CF/OF

Kamille Lucas — Milton — OF/P

Audrey Luedtke — Milton — C/1B

Ashley Leach — Laurel Hill — SS

Riley Forbes — Pace — OF/CF/LF

Bethany Dean — Pace — 2B/OF

Mary Owens — Niceville — 3B/C

Grace Langston — Niceville — CF/SS

Halaigh Sallee — Niceville — 3B/P

Alaynah Smith — Baker — P/RF

Jolee Sloan — Baker — SS

Caitlyn Gavin — Jay — 2B/SS

Kassidy Nevels — Jay — RF/OF

Jenna Toups — Jay — P/1B

Cailyn Cooke — Navarre — C/OF

Harmony Stafford — Navarre — SS/OF

Jessi Farrer — Navarre — OF/P

Alyanni Enriquez — FWB — SS/2B/OF

Tess Tolliver — FWB — 1B/3B

Alex Carrol — Crestview — C

Riley Bowles — Crestview — CF