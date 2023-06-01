Rain Chance Increases For Your Thursday

June 1, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

