Rain Chance Increases For Your Thursday
June 1, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
