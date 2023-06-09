Rain Chance Building This Afternoon

June 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

