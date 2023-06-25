New Cafeteria At Beulah Elementary Is Complete

The new cafeteria bat Beulah Elementary School.

The new $4.5 million cafeteria was part of $9.5 million in upgrades at the school, which were to include conversion of the old cafeteria into classroom, P.E. facilities and $1.5 million earmarked for construction sitework including stormwater retention, sidewalks and other improvements.

The cafeteria and upgrades at Beulah Elementary School were funded with half cent sales tax funds.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.