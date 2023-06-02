Mostly Sunny Into The Weekend
June 2, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
