More Showers And Storms Possible Tuesday
June 13, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
