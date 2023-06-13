More Showers And Storms Possible Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.