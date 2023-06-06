More Of Those Afternoon Showers And Storms Today

June 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

