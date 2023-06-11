Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 11 through Saturday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 11 through Saturday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed through the end of summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and intermittent turn lane closures Sunday, June 11 through Thursday, June 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews place thermoplastic pavement markings on the roadway and perform final work list items.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter shoulder and lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be milling and paving and completing drainage improvements.

Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on Navy Boulevard, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, Friday, June 9 to Friday, June 16 as crews mill and resurface the roadway, adjust utility manholes, and perform striping work.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through June. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through June. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures, between Innerarity Point Road and Bauer Road, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11 through Thursday, June 15 as crews place friction course on the roadway.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

- Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 11 through Saturday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 11 through Saturday, June 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures on U.S. 90 eastbound near the Simpson River Bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 as crews perform asphalt work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures on U.S. 90 eastbound near the Simpson River Bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 as crews perform asphalt work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. The closure at the east entrance of Fordham Parkway will remain closed. This temporary closure will allow crews to install new drainage structures. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Fordham Parkway via College Parkway. Detour signs will be in place. Businesses may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 for paving operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.