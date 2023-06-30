Heat Advisory: High Around 99, Heat Index Approaching 110

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 107-110 degrees on Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.