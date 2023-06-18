Happy Father’s Day! Forecast Call For Risk Of More Severe Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Father’s Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.