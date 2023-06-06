Get Help With Government Issues During Upcoming Beulah Constituent Services Day

Local residents will be able to receive the assistance they need from various government offices during a Constituent Services Day in Beulah laster this month.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman will host the event in conjunction with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, and the Veterans Affairs team to assist constituents with local, state and federal casework issues.

“My collaborative relationship with our elected officers at all levels of government has been extremely beneficial to our constituents,” Salzman said. “We work very closely together and we have hosted this ‘one stop shop’ in an effort to ensure whatever issues our constituents face can be addressed.”

The tax collector’s office will be on site with the new mobile identification card program.

The Constituent Services Day will be held Thursday, June 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church at 7651 Mobile Highway.

Pictured: Rep Michelle Salzman speaks with a constituent during a work day in Molino last year. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.