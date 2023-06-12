Florida Gas Prices Jump Into Summer Season Up A Dime

June 12, 2023

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average of $3.46 per gallon is the most expensive daily average price since mid-May.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.20. In North Escambia, a low of $3.14 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $2.97 at the warehouse clubs.

Summer hasn’t officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year. That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year. The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 