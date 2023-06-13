Escambia Woman Charged With Setting Another Woman On Fire

An Escambia County woman has been charged with setting another woman on fire.

On June 6, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9000 block of Holsberry Road of Nine Mile Road in reference to an armed disturbance.

Deputies located a female victim with significant burns on her arms, neck, and back. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Darneque Darshay Jones, 24, had been in an argument with the victim when Jones poured lighter fluid on the victim and lit her on fire, according to the ECSO.

Jones was arrested Monday for aggravated battery and criminal mischief. She remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $252,000.