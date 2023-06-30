Escambia Man Gets Just Over 10 Years For Killing His Mother

A 19-year old Escambia County man has been sentenced to just over 10 years in state prison for killing his mother in April 2022.

David Allan Ohlson, 19, was originally charged with second degree murder. He took a plea deal, pleading no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced by Judge John Simon to 124.5 months with credit for 446 days served.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Princeton Drive for an “accidental shooting”, but they discovered it was actually a domestic incident.

Ohlson’s mother was found with a shotgun wound to her abdomen. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Ohlson’s father told deputies he received a call from the woman around 12:30 a.m. saying Ohlson was acting out and “made mention of a gun,” according to an arrest report. The father said he arrived at the home a short time later and found Ohlson sitting cross-legged on the floor with a shotgun.

According to the report, Ohlson raised the gun and pointed it at the father before pointing it at his mother. The father said Ohlson then pulled the trigger and dropped the gun. The father picked it up, “secured it inside of his truck” and called 911.