Escambia Man Gets 45 Years After High Speed Chase, Assaulting Trooper

An Escambia County man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to state prison after leading state troopers on a high speed chase.

Gregory Bernard Henderson, Jr. was sentenced to 45 years by Judge John Simon for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated at high speed. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding him guilty as charged on all counts.

On the afternoon of June 21, 2022, a state trooper located a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited driven by Gregory Bernard Henderson in the parking lot of a Whataburger on Pensacola Boulevard, and the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. As another Trooper responded as a backup unit and entered the parking lot directly in front of the stolen vehicle, Henderson drove into the right side of the trooper’s patrol car.

Henderson drove out of the Whataburger parking lot and traveled north on Highway 29 at a high rate of speed. As a FHP supervisor arrived on scene, Henderson then drove recklessly across the median and into the Tom Thumb parking lot at Highway 29 and Airport Boulevard. He then drove west on Airport where he disregarded the red light at the intersection of North W Street and at Marcus Pointe Boulevard. Additional troopers arrived on scene and attempted the PIT maneuver and were able to surround the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 29 and W Street.

Henderson refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle, and access was gained through a broken window. With the assistance of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, troopers were able to arrest Henderson “after a brief moment of resistance”, according to FHP.

Henderson has over a dozen previous felony convictions including four fleeing to eludes, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a

felony, resisting arrest with violence, and grand theft. He had been released from prison less than a year. Based on the defendant’s criminal record, he was sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender and a habitual felony offender.

The first 15 years of the sentence must be served day for day as a statutory minimum mandatory for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer followed by 30 years for fleeing or attempting to elude.

“The defendant has shown he is a risk to the safety of the citizens of Escambia County, Law Enforcement, and anyone who is unfortunate enough to share the road with him,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson argued at sentencing.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and others, click to enlarge.