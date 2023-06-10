Escambia Extension Small Farm Workshop Is Tuesday

Do you want to start a farm but are not sure where to start? Or just want to learn more about Florida programs that can help with your current operation?

Escambia Extension will hold a Small Farm Workshop for Emerging Farms on June 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3740 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

Topics will include loan and cost share programs, soil fertility, agritourism, small ruminant livestock and marketing.

The cost is $15. To register, or for more information, click here. Lunch will be provided.