Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Showers, Otherwise A Sunny Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of mostly afternooon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.