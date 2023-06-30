Boil Water Notice Issued For Portion Of East Kingsfield Road Area

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued by ECUA for a portion of the East Kingsfield Road area after repairs were made to a broken eight-inch water main.

The notice is for the following area:

East Kingsfield Rd., from Dueling Oaks Drive east to the end of Kingsfield Road

Clear Creek Drive

Sussex Lane

Wakefield Drive

Wakefield Lane

Tecumseh Place

Tecumseh Court

Tecumseh Trail

Wicker Hill Place

PWBNs are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure or concerns, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs. There was no loss of pressure and all sample results showed chlorine residuals within normal ranges.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours and the notice will be rescinded at that time.

ECUA staff resolved the issue at the well and have flushed out the lines. Residents within the PBWN area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of residual discolored water as a result of the flushing, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.