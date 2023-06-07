Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.