Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
June 7, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
