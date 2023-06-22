Heat Advisory Continues

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon with the heat index reaching around 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.