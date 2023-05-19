Water Main Break Reported At Phalrose Lane And Cooley Road; Boil Water Advisory

A water main break was reported Friday at Phalrose Lane and Cooley Road that may have led to a disruption in water service.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Phalrose Lane and Cooley Road until further notice

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.