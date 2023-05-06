Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Continues (With Photo Galleries)

The 32nd Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo continues Saturday night at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway in Beulah.

For action photos from Friday night’s rodeo, click here.

For the rodeo parade and opening photos, click here.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan. (A fee applies for GoFan electronic tickets.)

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance or $15 and $5 at the gate. Children age 4 and under will be admitted free.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.