Sunny Tuesday, High Near 80
May 2, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
