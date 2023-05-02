Sunny Tuesday, High Near 80

May 2, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

