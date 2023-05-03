Sunny Days, No Rain Chance Until The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.