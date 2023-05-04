Sunny And Dry; The Next Small Rain Chance Is Saturday

May 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

