Sun And Some Showers For Saturday, Sunday
May 13, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments