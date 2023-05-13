Sun And Some Showers For Saturday, Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.