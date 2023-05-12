Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Saturday

Residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties can help feed hungry neighbors in need by donating to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday.

This is the 31st year for the National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive – the largest, national, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans.

Food collected in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties stays local, helping to feed those who are struggling with food insecurity in the community.

Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of healthy, non-perishable food items, such as canned chicken, canned tuna, canned fruit in 100% juice, dry breakfast items (oatmeal, whole-grain cereal), canned vegetables, peanut butter, and/or dry beans next to their mailbox prior to regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 14. Residents should not donate items in glass containers or items that have been opened or homemade.

“It’s the easiest way to donate,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna Food Pantries. “Simply place your food donations at your mailbox, and your letter carrier will do the rest.”

Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers will collect food donations that will benefit individuals and families served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.