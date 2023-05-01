Softball District Play Begins Today
May 1, 2023
District 1 softball tournaments begin this week.
The entire 1A District 1 tournament will be played at Northview High School in bratt. No. 1 Jay and No. 2 Northview will sit out Monday’s action.
In 6A District 1, the No. 3 Tate Aggies will travel to No. 2 Navarre at 6 p.m. Monday, while No. 1 Pace will host No. 4 Milton.
May 1 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Jay (bye)
@7p
4 Baker
5 Central
No. 2 Northview (bye)
@4:30p
3 Paxton
6 Laurel Hill
May 2 Semifinals
@4:30p
1 Jay
vs. winner Baker/Central
@7p
2 Northview
vs. winner Paxton/Laurel Hill
May 4
@7p
District Championship
May 1 Semifinals
@6p
1 Pace
4 Milton
@6p
2 Navarre
3 Tate
May 3
@6p
District Championship (at higher seed)
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
