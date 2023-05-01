Softball District Play Begins Today

May 1, 2023

District 1 softball tournaments begin this week.

The entire 1A District 1 tournament will be played at Northview High School in bratt. No. 1 Jay and No. 2 Northview will sit out Monday’s action.

In 6A District 1, the No. 3 Tate Aggies will travel to No. 2 Navarre at 6 p.m. Monday, while No.  1 Pace will host No. 4 Milton.

May 1 Quarterfinals

No. 1 Jay (bye)

@7p
4 Baker
5 Central

No. 2 Northview (bye)

@4:30p
3 Paxton
6 Laurel Hill

May 2 Semifinals

@4:30p
1 Jay
vs. winner Baker/Central

@7p
2 Northview
vs. winner Paxton/Laurel Hill

May 4

@7p
District Championship

May 1 Semifinals

@6p
1 Pace
4 Milton

@6p
2 Navarre
3 Tate

May 3

@6p
District Championship (at higher seed)

