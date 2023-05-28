Small Chance Of An Isolated Shower, Otherwise A Sunny Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.