Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday Afternoon

May 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

