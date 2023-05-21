Scattered Sunday Showers; Rain Chance At 50/50 For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.