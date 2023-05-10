Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms Pattern Continues

May 10, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

