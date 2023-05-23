Rain Likely Tuesday Afternoon, Then A Dry Period Begins

May 23, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 88.

