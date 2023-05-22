Rain Chances Up To Begin The Week; Drier By Next Weekend
May 22, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
