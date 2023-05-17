Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.