Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Wednesday

May 17, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 