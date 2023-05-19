Rabies Alert For Escambia County; Three People Exposed To Rabid Fox, One To Rabid Bat

The Florida Department of Health (DOH-Escambia) has issued a Rabies Alert for Escambia County after three people were exposed to one rabid fox and one person was exposed to a rabid bat this month in Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com has learned the rabid fox bit at list one person at a private residence in Bratt, not far from Northview High School and Travis Nelson Park.

The health department is urging residents across the county to avoid contact with wild and stray animals across the county to protect against risk of rabies exposure.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Marie Mott, DOH-Escambia administrator.

Rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. DOH-Escambia works with animal control in responding to incidents of animal bites, tests animals for rabies through the Department of Health state laboratory, and quarantines animals as necessary. DOH-Escambia also provides rabies vaccinations to victims of animal bites, the only known effective treatment for rabies prevention in humans.

The following are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones against rabies: