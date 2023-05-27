Perfect Holiday Weekend Weather Continues
May 27, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
