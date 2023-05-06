NAS Pensacola Open This Weekend In Advance Off Full-Time Schedule

Naval Air Station Pensacola is open to the public this week in advance of a return to a full-time schedule on May 17.

Public access to the air station through Sunday, May 7 and May 11 through 14 will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. through the West Gate only, located at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway. Areas of public interest onboard NAS Pensacola include the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) and Fort Barrancas. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family interred at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate.

NAS Pensacola is scheduled to open to the public seven days a week beginning May 17.

Foreign nationals will not be allowed access. Non-DoD cardholders operating vehicles with trailers will not be allowed to enter. Access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

No visitors with boats or boat trailers.

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy require any identification card used for base access to be compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005. Real ID compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right of the card.