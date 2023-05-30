Mostly Sunny, Upper 80s For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.