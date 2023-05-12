More Scattered Storms Possible Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.