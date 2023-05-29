Memorial Day Monday; Sunny And Warm

May 29, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Mc David FL
30.87°N 87.48°W (Elev. 269 ft)

Visit your local NWS office at: https://www.weather.gov/mob

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 