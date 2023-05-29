Memorial Day Monday; Sunny And Warm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Mc David FL30.87°N 87.48°W (Elev. 269 ft)

