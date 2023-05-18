McDavid Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Woman In Atmore

A McDavid man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman Wednesday in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to the Southland Motel on East Louisville Avenue about 11:45. They found a female suffering from gunshot wounds on the floor of a motel room. She was airlifted to the trauma center at an area hospital.

Luis Trevizo Becerra, 39, was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Once police developed Becerra as a suspect, a statewide alert was issued. Becerra was apprehended by Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies troopers along I-65 near Evergreen.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.