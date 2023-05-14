How Fast Is Your Internet? Residents Urged To Take Florida Broadband Speed Test

May 14, 2023

Escambia County and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) are once again encouraging residents to take the Florida Broadband Speed Test to assist in further developing Florida’s Broadband Availability Map. Your participation will help the state of Florida identify gaps in high-speed internet service in order to advance the state’s overall broadband infrastructure expansion goals.

“By taking the Florida Broadband Speed Test, you are providing real-time data to the state of Florida, which will help them develop a plan to eliminate the digital divide,” said Escambia County Information Technology Interim Director Scott MacDonald.

Using your internet connection, the speed test will measure the speed of internet transmission between your device and an outside server. The speed test can be completed using any device that has an internet or cellular connection and takes less than one minute to complete. After taking the speed test, you will receive immediate results from your test. The DEO recommends completing the test again even if you have already participated.

Results will populate the map once you complete the speed test and will include your download, upload, latency and ping speeds. The data collected from your internet’s speed test will be displayed on the Florida Broadband Availability Map in real time.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 