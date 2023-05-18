High Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Again Today

May 18, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

