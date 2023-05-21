Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, May 21 through Saturday, May 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, May 23, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and intermittent turn lane closures Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews place thermoplastic pavement markings on the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter shoulder and lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder construction.

Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts on Navy Boulevard Friday, May 19 through Friday, May 26.

Alternating nighttime lane closures, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews mill and resurface the roadway.

Daytime lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sunset Avenue, Winthrop Avenue and Barrancas Avenue intersections for signalization work.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through May. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

I-10 Coring Operations near Interstate 110 – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Monday, May 22 through Thursday, May 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for coring operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from Friday, May 19 through Thursday, May 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from Friday, May 19 through Thursday, May 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Widening of the westbound bridge over Simpson River has been completed. The westbound structure now supports two westbound lanes, two eastbound lanes, and dedicated bike lanes. Drivers may encounter temporary and intermittent lane closures on the bridge for crews to address any maintenance issues that may arise. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, May 21 through Friday, May 26, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning the week of Sunday, May 21, eastbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from west of College Parkway to east of Portside Drive as lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for widening activities. Beginning the week of Sunday, May 21, westbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from east of Portside Drive to Green Briar Parkway as lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for widening activities.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 for paving operations. I-10 Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at the S.A. Jones Road Overpass – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Wednesday, May 24 starting at 8 a.m. to install cable.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather