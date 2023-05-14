Happy Mothers Day! Chance Of Rain, Otherwise 90 And Mostly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.