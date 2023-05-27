Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Begins Today

The first of two Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays is underway through Friday, June 9. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $144 million on the purchase of tax-free items.

Eligible items include flashlights, batteries, tarps, generators, fuel containers, and coolers. Some new items included in this year’s list are toilet paper, paper towels, soap, sunscreen, cleaning products and trash bags.

A second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday will run August 26 through September 8. A complete list of items is below.