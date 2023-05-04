Fitterer, Blue Wahoos Blank Braves for Seventh Straight Win

Evan Fitterer continued to make a strong impression in a Blue Wahoos uniform, tossing the first five innings of a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday morning.

Fitterer (W, 2-0), who allowed only one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut at Montgomery last Thursday, scattered three hits over another strong start as the Blue Wahoos won their seventh game in a row.

Will Banfield started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning against Scott Blewett (L, 0-2), and Dane Myers followed with an RBI single in the third that would provide Pensacola all the run support they would need.

Cristian Charle, Zack Leban and Jefry Yan (S, 2) worked the final four innings out of the Blue Wahoos bullpen, securing just the fifth seven-game winning streak in team history. The franchise record is eight wins in a row, accomplished in 2017 and 2018.

The Education Day game was played in front of 5,038 fans, a group mostly comprised of students and field trip groups. It marked the seventh sellout of the season in 11 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday evening in Pensacola

written by Erik Bremer/photos Blue Wahoos