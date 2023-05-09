FHP: Jay Woman Drives Her Mini Cooper Into UPS Store

A 60-year old woman from Jay drove her Mini Cooper through the front of the UPS Store in Pace, injuring a woman inside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 35-year old Pace woman inside the store suffered minor injuries from glass and debris.

Prior to this crash, FHP said the Mini Cooper driver and a 37-year-old woman driving a van backed into each other in the parking lot. The driver of the Mini Cooper put her vehicle in gear and pressed on the accelerator causing it to travel over the parking curb into the front of the UPS Store.