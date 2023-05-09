FHP: Jay Woman Drives Her Mini Cooper Into UPS Store

May 9, 2023

A 60-year old woman from Jay drove her Mini Cooper through the front of the UPS Store in Pace, injuring a woman inside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 35-year old Pace woman inside the store suffered minor injuries from glass and debris.

Prior to this crash, FHP said the Mini Cooper driver and a 37-year-old woman driving a van backed into each other in the parking lot. The driver of the Mini Cooper put her vehicle in gear and pressed on the accelerator causing it to travel over the parking curb into the front of the UPS Store.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 