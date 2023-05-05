Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Beginning Friday Afternoon

May 5, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

